Winnebago, Hancock counties elections lists

Elections across the North Iowa area are now less than two months away and at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, candidates for the various mayoral, council and school board races locked into place.

Numerous races have only one candidate running or less people listed than residents are asked to vote for.

What follows is a list from the Globe Gazette of various races around our coverage area that will be updated further as things finalize.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Britt city elections

Mayor: Ryan Arndorfer, Jay Ryerson

Ryan Arndorfer, Jay Ryerson Council member: Chad Luecht, Ashley Weiss

West Hancock schools

At-large director: Jon Harle

Jon Harle At-large director (to fill a vacancy): Jennifer Bixel

Jennifer Bixel District 1 director: Angela Johnson

Angela Johnson District 3 director: Jay Burgardt, Jennifer Weiland

Jay Burgardt, Jennifer Weiland District 4 director (to fill a vacancy): Kevin Wilson

Corwith city elections

Mayor: Matt Hobscheidt



Matt Hobscheidt Council member: Tim Poage

Crystal Lake city elections

Mayor: Shawn R. Dontje

Shawn R. Dontje Council member (vote for two): Doris Haugland, Nicholas Moore, Karen Pergande, Diane M. Smith

Garner city elections

Mayor: Tim Schmidt

Tim Schmidt Council member (vote for three): Donald Gene Bell, Jennifer Breister, Amber Jenniges, Mark C. Kaczor, Damon Quandt

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools

At-large director (vote for three): Scott Gaskill, Dan Goll, Jay Larkin, Jack Toppin

Goodell city elections

Mayor: Ryan Halfpop

Ryan Halfpop Council member: Karen Green, Barbara Schaefer, Mark Stille

Kanawha city elections

Council member: Carmen Myers, Jeremy Purvis, Judy Kay Vander Ploeg

Klemme city elections

Mayor: Shannon Boge-Miller

Shannon Boge-Miller Council member: David Abele, James R. Menke

David Abele, James R. Menke Council member (to fill a vacancy): Tim Jergenson

Woden city elections

Mayor: Paul Buns

Paul Buns Council member (vote for three): Dylan Brandt, David Ewald, William L. Rout, James Warren Shanks Sr., Jeff Stucki, Paul TerBeek

Hancock County public measure

Question: "Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping County public works facilities?"

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Buffalo Center city elections

Mayor: John R. Davids

John R. Davids Council member: Rick Hofbauer, Nicholas Holland

North Iowa schools

District 1 director (four-year-term): Cody Wirtjes

Cody Wirtjes District 3 director (four-year term): Brian Plath

Brian Plath At-large director (vote for two, four-year term): Thomas D. Balvance, Jared Allen Viergutz, Rachel Wubben

Forest City elections

Council member: Brad Buffington, Brandon Cink, Ronald E. Holland

Forest City schools

District 1 director (vote for two, four-year term): Beth Clouse, Andrew Fedders, Eric Kingland

Beth Clouse, Andrew Fedders, Eric Kingland District 2 director (four-year term): Troy Thompson

Troy Thompson District 3 director (four-year term): David Reese, Rick Wiley

Lake Mills city elections

Mayor: Francis D. Unger

Francis D. Unger Council member: Laurel Domokos, Joseph M. Jamtgaard, Katie Peterson

Lake Mills schools

At-large director (four-year term): Carol Anne Bergland, Donald Knudtson, Casey Singelstad

Carol Anne Bergland, Donald Knudtson, Casey Singelstad District 1 director (two-year term): Stephanie Storby

Stephanie Storby District 3 director (to fill a vacancy, four-year term): Amanda Jensen, Vernon J Martinson, Kari Osheim

Leland city elections

Mayor: Russell Leitz

Russell Leitz Council member: Rex Johnson

Rake city elections

Mayor: Louise Hagedorn

Louise Hagedorn Council member: Phil Benn, Melissa Duve, Ron Johnson

Scarville city elections

Mayor: Douglas Harmon

Douglas Harmon Council member: Orlyn B. Rosen

Thompson city elections

Council member: Scott Flo, Alexis Richter

