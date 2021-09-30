Winnebago, Hancock counties elections lists

Elections across the North Iowa area are now less than two months away and at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, candidates for the various mayoral, council and school board races locked into place.
Numerous races have only one candidate running or less people listed than residents are asked to vote for.
What follows is a list from the Globe Gazette of various races around our coverage area that will be updated further as things finalize.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Britt city elections
- Mayor: Ryan Arndorfer, Jay Ryerson
- Council member: Chad Luecht, Ashley Weiss
West Hancock schools
- At-large director: Jon Harle
- At-large director (to fill a vacancy): Jennifer Bixel
- District 1 director: Angela Johnson
- District 3 director: Jay Burgardt, Jennifer Weiland
- District 4 director (to fill a vacancy): Kevin Wilson
Corwith city elections
- Mayor: Matt Hobscheidt
- Council member: Tim Poage
Crystal Lake city elections
- Mayor: Shawn R. Dontje
- Council member (vote for two): Doris Haugland, Nicholas Moore, Karen Pergande, Diane M. Smith
Garner city elections
- Mayor: Tim Schmidt
- Council member (vote for three): Donald Gene Bell, Jennifer Breister, Amber Jenniges, Mark C. Kaczor, Damon Quandt
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura schools
- At-large director (vote for three): Scott Gaskill, Dan Goll, Jay Larkin, Jack Toppin
Goodell city elections
- Mayor: Ryan Halfpop
- Council member: Karen Green, Barbara Schaefer, Mark Stille
Kanawha city elections
- Council member: Carmen Myers, Jeremy Purvis, Judy Kay Vander Ploeg
Klemme city elections
- Mayor: Shannon Boge-Miller
- Council member: David Abele, James R. Menke
- Council member (to fill a vacancy): Tim Jergenson
Woden city elections
- Mayor: Paul Buns
- Council member (vote for three): Dylan Brandt, David Ewald, William L. Rout, James Warren Shanks Sr., Jeff Stucki, Paul TerBeek
Hancock County public measure
- Question: "Shall the County of Hancock, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $4,600,000, for the purpose of constructing, furnishing and equipping County public works facilities?"
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Buffalo Center city elections
- Mayor: John R. Davids
- Council member: Rick Hofbauer, Nicholas Holland
North Iowa schools
- District 1 director (four-year-term): Cody Wirtjes
- District 3 director (four-year term): Brian Plath
- At-large director (vote for two, four-year term): Thomas D. Balvance, Jared Allen Viergutz, Rachel Wubben
Forest City elections
- Council member: Brad Buffington, Brandon Cink, Ronald E. Holland
Forest City schools
- District 1 director (vote for two, four-year term): Beth Clouse, Andrew Fedders, Eric Kingland
- District 2 director (four-year term): Troy Thompson
- District 3 director (four-year term): David Reese, Rick Wiley
Lake Mills city elections
- Mayor: Francis D. Unger
- Council member: Laurel Domokos, Joseph M. Jamtgaard, Katie Peterson
Lake Mills schools
- At-large director (four-year term): Carol Anne Bergland, Donald Knudtson, Casey Singelstad
- District 1 director (two-year term): Stephanie Storby
- District 3 director (to fill a vacancy, four-year term): Amanda Jensen, Vernon J Martinson, Kari Osheim
Leland city elections
- Mayor: Russell Leitz
- Council member: Rex Johnson
Rake city elections
- Mayor: Louise Hagedorn
- Council member: Phil Benn, Melissa Duve, Ron Johnson
Scarville city elections
- Mayor: Douglas Harmon
- Council member: Orlyn B. Rosen
Thompson city elections
- Council member: Scott Flo, Alexis Richter