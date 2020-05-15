Winnebago County opens campgrounds at Thorpe and Dahle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has voted to reopen the campgrounds at Thorpe Park and Dahle Park, starting May 15, with the following restrictions:

All camping units must be self-contained, with their own restroom facilities.

Only odd-numbered sites will be available for camping. The open campsites, as well as the closed sites, will be marked accordingly.

In accordance with state COVID rules, only 6 occupants per campsite will be allowed.

These restrictions will be enforced, will be reviewed periodically, and may be changed as conditions warrant.

As for other WCCB facilities, the Hogsback Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills remains open, but all shooters are required to maintain the 6-foot social distancing protocol. The Florence Trap Shooting Range west of Thompson will be closed until further notice. The Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park will be closed at least through Memorial Day.

And, all geocaches on WCCB areas are still available for people to find, but it is recommended that all geocachers sanitize their hands before and after handling a geocache.