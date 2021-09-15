Winnebago County annual babysitting clinic offered in October

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Winnebago will be offering its annual babysitting clinic two times this year: from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6 at its office in Thompson, and from 2:30-5:20 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Forest City YMCA.

According to an Extension release, the babysitting clinic teaches youth, ages 11 and up, tips and tricks to be a good babysitter.

Youth will talk about real situations they may experience as babysitters, learn some yummy snack recipes, talk about safety, and will also be trained in CPR for children from Ree Pederson.

The deadline to register for this program is Oct. 1 and space is limited. There is a $15 registration fee and payment needs to be received prior to the date for registration to be complete. Payment can be made in cash or can be sent in as a check to: PO Box 47 in Thompson IA 50478.

Families can call our office for more information or to register, they can also find the registration form on our website www.iastate.extension.edu/winnebago.

