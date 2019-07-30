BRITT – In the fall, Kinslee White will start fourth grade, making this year’s Hancock County District Fair her final one as a Clover Kid.
For her exhibits, White submitted homemade granola in the food and consumer sciences division, as well as a macramé dreamcatcher in the visual arts division.
Along the way she had lessons in patience, persistence, and timing while working on something she was truly passionate about.
“She is a health nut,” said Kinslee’s mother, Kelly. “She wanted to make a healthy snack. One of her favorite foods is yogurt. She wanted to make a healthy topping for it. She even wanted to eat it while she was making it, but I told her she couldn’t.”
For the past two years, White was a member of Clover Kids, but this year’s fair was the first time she’d ever shown an exhibit or even watched the judging take place. Still, White was excited to go before the judge. She even earned a blue ribbon on her granola exhibit.
You have free articles remaining.
“My best friend Reese is in 4-H, so she got me into it,” White said. “I’d never made granola before. I learned you have to separate the dry and wet ingredients before mixing them in. You have to watch your granola very well too, ‘cause my first batch got burnt.”
Despite the setback of the burned granola, White persevered and gave granola making another try, this time, to exhibit worthy results, something she was very proud of.
“I learned you have to stir it every 15 minutes,” White said. “I left it too long the first time. I will be making it again for home and not just fair. I definitely want to come back and show projects again.”
While she hasn’t decided specifically what she plans to show in the future, White was sure of one thing -she’d had fun creating her exhibits and looked forward to making more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.