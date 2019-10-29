{{featured_button_text}}

Members of West Hancock High School Speech and Drama Departments are holding a silent and online auction.

The silent auction is being held on Saturday, Nov 9, in conjunction with the fall play, "Till Death Do Us Part!"

The online auction, which can be found on Facebook, is being held from Nov. 4 - Nov. 9.

Proceeds from the two auctions will be used for students traveling to New York City as well as the speech and drama departments.

