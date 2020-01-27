Wetter grain than normal this year? Low temps in storage is your best defense

Editor’s note: The following was written by Kristina TeBockhorst and Shawn Shouse with Iowa State University Extension for the Extension Integrated Crop Management blog Jan. 3.

Many producers put grain into their storage bins last fall at higher moisture contents than normal due to late crop maturity and less in-field drying in 2019.

For grain stored wetter than recommended through the winter months (above 15% for corn and 13% for soybeans), it is especially vital to monitor grain to get ahead of situations that could cause a loss in condition.

Maintaining grain temperatures below 35-40 degrees is the best defense against spoilage. To do so, it is necessary to aerate to cool grain in the fall after filling the bin, plus aerate as often as needed throughout the winter to keep grain cool.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Even after cooling, grain can warm in storage bins in the winter by solar heating on the bin roof and south-facing walls.