Westview Care Center receives donation of iPads

Residents of Westview Care Center recently received another tool to keep in touch with loved ones while isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family of Gene and Ivalou Huling have donated six iPads to the long-term care facility.

“Having had our mom in this facility for ten days, we learned quickly what it was like for her not to see us," said Lin Rasmussen, whose mother was a Westview Care resident. "She not only missed her family but we all missed her too. We hope that this will lessen the pain of not being able to see your family members!”

Residents will be able to see and talk with their families on the iPads. The family had all of the iPads engraved on the back and front.

The residents can also play games, such as Solitaire, read magazines, news and listen to music. They can video talk with other residents within the building, so they can keep in touch with their friends who are also living at Westview.

“This donation is essential to provide more activity choices for our residents and to offer more ways of communicating with their families," said Jenny Awe, activity director at Westview. "It’s great for them to see each other on the iPads. We are so grateful that the family of Ivalou and Gene Huling has donated the I-pads to us, especially during this difficult pandemic time!"

