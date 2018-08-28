BRITT | The West Hancock Community School District welcomed two new teachers this school year.
They are Katelyn Anderson, high school agricultural education teacher, and Ahna Eekhoff, elementary special education teacher.
Anderson, a Woolstock native, is a first-year teacher at West Hancock.
She graduated from Webster City High School, where she was involved in FFA, student council, Lynx Mentoring Program, French club, golf and volleyball. She then attended Iowa State University, where she earned an agricultural education degree.
Outside of the classroom, she enjoys reading, gardening and spending time with her golden retriever, Duke.
Why did you choose to teach?
Anderson: “I chose to teach because I have always loved school, and growing up my agriculture teacher, Kurt Veldhuizen, had one of the largest impacts on my academic career and led me on the path I am today.”
Prior to teaching at West Hancock, what other schools/subjects did you teach and how long?
Anderson: “I was a teaching assistant at Iowa State University in agricultural mechanics as well as agricultural communications.”
Why did you choose to come to West Hancock?
Anderson: “I chose West Hancock to be a part of a small town atmosphere.”
Additional duties besides teaching at West Hancock?
FFA adviser
What do you enjoy most about teaching?
Anderson: “I enjoy seeing “lightbulb” moments, when I can start to see a student understanding a tough concept.”
What do you look forward to most about this community?
Anderson: “I look forward to getting to know the community members and what the area has to offer.”
Eekhoff, of Britt, is a third-year teacher starting at West Hancock.
She graduated in 2012 from West Hancock, where she participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, speech, FFA and chorus, before attending Iowa State University. She graduated from college in 2016 with a degree in elementary education and endorsements in special education and reading.
Her parents are Eric and Ellen Bruns. She lives in Britt with her husband, Jonny, who works at Smidley/Marting and the family farm.
Outside of the classroom, Eekhoff enjoys gardening, baking/cooking and going on “Junk Jaunts.”
Why did you choose to teach?
Eekhoff: “I chose education, particularly special education, because I felt I could make the biggest difference in kids’ lives. That is what drew me to the profession.”
Prior to teaching at West Hancock, what other schools/subjects did you teach and how long?
Eekhoff: “I previously taught at Clear Creek Elementary in Clear Lake. I taught fourth and fifth grade special education.”
Why did you choose to come to West Hancock?
Eekhoff: “I chose to come to West Hancock because my husband and I live in Britt. I attended and graduated from this school district, so I knew I wanted to come back to teach here. The opportunity came up and it was the right time for me.”
What do you look forward to most about this community?
Eekhoff: “I look forward to helping make a difference in the town I grew up and live in.”
