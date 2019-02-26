ST. ANSGAR | A West Hancock High School team finished fourth in the first official Iowa Engineering Design Competition on Feb. 18.
Teams from St. Ansgar, North Butler, Central Springs, Northwood-Kensett, Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock and Sumner-Fredericksburg schools also participated in the event, which was hosted by St. Ansgar and held in conjunction with the Minnesota State Engineering Center.
One team from West Hancock participated. A few schools had more than one team participating.
The Engineering Design Competition, which originated on the East Coast, encourages teamwork and out-of-the-box problem solving while incorporating science and engineering coupled with creative thinking.
The theme for the competition at St. Ansgar was "Help a Superhero Save the Planet."
Each team designed a machine to complete a simple task.
A single marble rolling down a ramp set off a chain of events to achieve the final result.
West Hancock's machine was designed to "help our superhero get clean water to a village," said team member Peyton Cook.
Each team had to include hydraulic, mechanical, electrical and chemical components in their machine.
West Hancock team member Josh Stromer said he enjoyed "just getting to brainstorm and throw a lot of stuff together to see if it works."
Judges for the contest all had a science background. Some currently work as engineers.
Susan Carlson was the instructor for the West Hancock team. Their business sponsor was The Cobbler Shoppe.
