All things agriculture was theme at the Hancock County Farm Bureau’s annual Agriculture Fair held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13.

Various ag-related stations were set up for  about 120 children from West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to visit during the event.

The stations focused on topics ranging from farm animals, including sheep, cows, pigs and chickens, to commodities, including corn and soybeans, to safety, like general and ag-related.

The stations also included all-terrain vehicles, chemical and general safety items.

The fair is done in partnership with the Hancock County Extension Office, Hancock County Ag Museum, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura FFA, Farm Credit Services of America, MaxYield, Hancock County Soil and Water and farm bureau volunteers.

The was the 21st year for the event which provides children with exposure to agriculture at a young age, especially since many of the students within the county aren’t aware or involved in the industry.

Jolene Bruns, a third grade teacher at West Hancock, said the fair fosters a good community and school relationship, too.

After each group completed 10 minutes at each station, lunch was provided by the Hancock County Farm Bureau before the students returned to school.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

