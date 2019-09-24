All things agriculture was theme at the Hancock County Farm Bureau’s annual Agriculture Fair held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13.
Various ag-related stations were set up for about 120 children from West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura to visit during the event.
The stations focused on topics ranging from farm animals, including sheep, cows, pigs and chickens, to commodities, including corn and soybeans, to safety, like general and ag-related.
The stations also included all-terrain vehicles, chemical and general safety items.
The fair is done in partnership with the Hancock County Extension Office, Hancock County Ag Museum, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura FFA, Farm Credit Services of America, MaxYield, Hancock County Soil and Water and farm bureau volunteers.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The was the 21st year for the event which provides children with exposure to agriculture at a young age, especially since many of the students within the county aren’t aware or involved in the industry.
Jolene Bruns, a third grade teacher at West Hancock, said the fair fosters a good community and school relationship, too.
After each group completed 10 minutes at each station, lunch was provided by the Hancock County Farm Bureau before the students returned to school.
IMG_0022.JPG
IMG_0023.JPG
IMG_0024.JPG
IMG_0025.JPG
IMG_0026.JPG
IMG_0027.JPG
IMG_0028.JPG
IMG_0029.JPG
IMG_0030.JPG
IMG_0031.JPG
IMG_0032.JPG
IMG_0034.JPG
IMG_0035.JPG
IMG_0036.JPG
IMG_0038.JPG
IMG_0039.JPG
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.