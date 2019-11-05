Three students from West Hancock High School have been chosen for the Iowa All-State Music Festival.
Chrysta Bruns, Grace Rosin and Isabelle Rosin were accepted into the All-State Band.
Being selected for All-State is the highest individual honor attainable for Iowa high school musicians.
Grace and Isabelle are the daughters of William and Jennifer Rosin. Chrysta is the daughter of Sonny and Tracy Bruns.
This year's festival is Nov. 22-23 in Ames.
