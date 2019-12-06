West Hancock School District’s lock down/shelter down system was put to the test on Wednesday, when an attempted bank robbery occurred in Lu Verne.
West Hancock School District made the call to "shelter down" its district.
“Information was given to us from local enforcement that there was something happening to the west of us,” said Britt Superintendent Wayne Kronemann. “That person was armed and dangerous and headed east. Since we are directly east, especially our Kanawha Middle School, the high school principal called the shelter down across the district and all three buildings reacted to it.”
The police kept in contact with the school administration and kept them updated on the incident, and alerts were sent out through emails, texts, phone, and posting on the school website.
Kronemann said he wanted to make it clear to the public that a lock down and a shelter down are two different levels of seriousness of security. The shelter down was a precautionary step that the district chose to take for this incident.
“The threat was not immediate to location,” said Kronemann, "but something might happen, and precautions needed to be taken.”
It was important in this case to make sure that the buildings were secure, and that all the people running the main entrances where people are buzzed in were more alert, according to Kronemann.
The shelter down was called at about 9:30 a.m. and it went until about 10:30 a.m. when the district was notified the person had been apprehended.
"I received somewhere between 15-20 communications thanking us for our quick response, keeping them informed and keeping their kids safe,” said Kronemann. “There was some concern was about the text messages not having any information, but that is just part of the system and we can’t do anything about that. We are limited in the amount of characters we can use, so I had to eliminate all the detail.”
Kronemann pointed out that if the district had the correct contact information for those parents who received those texts, they should have received a phone call and an email with more details. The information was also posted on the website.
Drills are state-required, and the district has been actively holding them, regarding situations for lock downs and shelter downs, but had never experienced a real one before.
“We have gone through bomb threats, intruders and outside hazardous materials,” said Kronemann. “This was not one that we had ever covered; that there was a bank robbery somewhere, and somebody gets killed and the guy was headed this way. It is nothing that we would’ve thought of, so it was a good test of our system.”
West Hancock’s preparedness for an active shooter incident includes having people on staff who have received training for active shooter probabilities and have then train other staff.
“We’ve trained our whole staff based on that training,” said Kronemann. “We’ve made our plan around that training. We feel we are pretty well prepared, we don’t believe we are perfect by any means.”
