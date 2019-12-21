West Hancock School District looks to create flexibility fund spending account

West Hancock School Board discussed creating a flexible spending account at its meeting on Dec. 16 and also set a date for the required public hearing about it.

Much of the money a school district receives is dedicated to funds with specific uses, under the law. Iowa passed legislation allowing districts to create a fund without such restrictions.

There is a total of $55,000 in carryover funds in the pre-school account from which the district could create the fund.

“The $55,000 is doing us no good sitting there,” said Superintendent Wayne Kronemann, who brought the resolution before the board. "I am recommending we transfer $40,000 of that to the newly created flexibility funding spending account after the public hearing next month.”

The flexibility funding spending account will be used for general purposes and all expenditures would be approved by the school board.

The resolution was approved by the board and Kronemann noted that the school district would give notice in the paper 10 to 20 days prior to the public hearing, which falls on a board meeting night.

The date of the public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

