After West Hancock Superintendent Wayne Kronemann provided the West Hancock Community School District School Board with two different scoreboard quotes, the school board decided to table the decision again until October.
The two bidders, Daktronics and Fair-Play offered a 19.8mm video display scoreboard and a 16mm video display scoreboard, respectively.
The board had decided on using a video display scoreboard so they could show track times during track meets and football stats during football games, but all using the same scoreboard without needing the extra space for each track lane, time, heat number, etc. in addition to the football scores, period number, timeouts left, downs, etc.
“With one video display board, we can make it show whatever we need it to show,” high school principal Dan Peterson said.
Additionally, Kronemann said he narrowed the board's choices down to these two companies because they have local service.
The quote from Daktronics featured three alternatives, each display 19.8mm: one display sized 7 feet 10 inches high and 20 feet wide for $53,105, a total of $53,825 including shipping; one display sized 8 feet 10 inches high and 16 feet 2 inches wide for $51,238, a total of $51,993 including shipping; and the smallest of the three, one display 7 feet 10 inches high and 16 feet 2 inches wide for $46,104, a total of $46, 824 including shipping. All include a communication kit, laptop, fiber patch panels, cables, console kit, and other materials needed for a working scoreboard, though none of these alternatives include installation.
The quote from Fair-Play offered a 7.3-by-17.71 video screen housed in an 8-by-18 cabinet. Combined with the control, case, interface and arch truss, with installation to the existing I Beams if possible, the total of the quote comes to $61,502. However, power and data is to be done by a local electrician.
So far, the West Hancock Booster Club is willing to give $20,000 toward the new scoreboard, according to Kronemann. To raise at least the $30,000 needed for the Daktronics scoreboards, Kronemann said activities director Steve Lansing suggested taking $5,000 out of activities, they’ll have $2,500 from insurance and Renee and Jim Diemer has started a campaign to raise money, beginning the donations with $3,000 themselves. All of this together brings the district to $30,000 for the scoreboard.
Kronemann said he tried to find out the difference between a 16mm display and a 20mm display; though he could strongly see the difference between a 10mm and a 20mm in his research, he could not find any comparisons between a 16mm and a 20 mm display.
In October, the representatives from Daktronics and Fair-Play will meet with the school board to discuss their products more completely than the quotes they offered.
The school board hopes to have the new scoreboard ready for the spring season.
