The industrial arts and business and technology classes at West Hancock High School will soon be getting new equipment.

The West Hancock Community School District School Board accepted a bid for a new lathe and another bid for a new 3D printer during their meeting Monday, Oct. 21.

The board had received five different lathe bids ranging in total costs from $5,427 to $5,995.

The bid they accepted came from Jones Machinery, based in Britt, with the lathe itself costing $4,500, and including the bed extension, tool support, lamp kit, cage guard, bowl turning – with shipping and set-up already included – the total cost came to $5,995.93.

The other bids came from Bradley Tools in Johnston, Woodsmith Store in Clive, Trading Post in Gordonsville, Minnesota, and Acme Tools in Des Moines.

Because Jones Machinery is a local business, the board chose to accept the bid from Jones Machinery, though it was the most expensive one, but this means they will have to pay some of the costs with some general fund money.

They have also accepted the $3,326.56 3D printer bid from MakerBot in Brooklyn, New York, which includes the 3D printer itself for $1,870 and the educators guidebook, 10-pack filament, teacher certification, protection plan, extra extruder and shipping.

The other two bids were from B&H Photo in New York, New York and STEMfinity in Boise, Idaho.

