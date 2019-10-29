The industrial arts and business and technology classes at West Hancock High School will soon be getting new equipment.
The West Hancock Community School District School Board accepted a bid for a new lathe and another bid for a new 3D printer during their meeting Monday, Oct. 21.
The board had received five different lathe bids ranging in total costs from $5,427 to $5,995.
The bid they accepted came from Jones Machinery, based in Britt, with the lathe itself costing $4,500, and including the bed extension, tool support, lamp kit, cage guard, bowl turning – with shipping and set-up already included – the total cost came to $5,995.93.
You have free articles remaining.
The other bids came from Bradley Tools in Johnston, Woodsmith Store in Clive, Trading Post in Gordonsville, Minnesota, and Acme Tools in Des Moines.
Because Jones Machinery is a local business, the board chose to accept the bid from Jones Machinery, though it was the most expensive one, but this means they will have to pay some of the costs with some general fund money.
They have also accepted the $3,326.56 3D printer bid from MakerBot in Brooklyn, New York, which includes the 3D printer itself for $1,870 and the educators guidebook, 10-pack filament, teacher certification, protection plan, extra extruder and shipping.
The other two bids were from B&H Photo in New York, New York and STEMfinity in Boise, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.