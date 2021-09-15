West Hancock 'Homecoming Week' starts Sept. 26

It's time again for West Hancock Homecoming Week in Britt.

According to a school district news release, festivities and events begin on Sept. 26 with a Powderpuff football game at 2 p.m. on Bob Sanger Field, followed by a Heman volleyball game immediately following the football game. That will be held in the school gym.

On Sept. 30, the homecoming parade will start at 7 p.m., followed by coronation and a community pep rally in the gym at 7:30 p.m.

The parade route will be as follows:

Start on Main Street, with the parade participants meeting at 6:45 p.m. on 2nd St. NE between First State Bank and the redemption center. The participants will go south down Main Street, turn west onto 4th St. SW, then turn south onto 8th Ave to go by Westview Care Center. They will then turn west onto 5th St. SW, then turn south onto 9th Ave and end in the Sanger Field parking lot.

The coronation and pep rally will be held in the gym at 7:30 p.m. or after the parade participants arrive.

The homecoming football game against Hartley/Melvin/Sanborn will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

