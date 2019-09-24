{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 West Hancock Homecoming Parade will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 on Main Street in downtown Britt.

Following the parade, the homecoming coronation and pep rally will also be held on Main Street.

Organizers are looking for parade entries. Any business, classic car, group, organization, tractor, horse, bike, etc. is encouraged to participate.

Contact Riley Hiscocks at rhiscocks@whancock.org for more details or if you are interested in being in the parade.

