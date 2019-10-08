QUEEN CANDIDATES
Nora Clark is the daughter of Melinda and Chris. She has one sibling, Zach. Her school activities include Quiz Bowl and FCCLA and her favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, she said, "being active in the community and having community support." Game prediction - West Hancock wins.
Madison Eisenman is the daughter of Kevin and Michelle Eisenman. She has two siblings, Chase and Rhett. Her school activities include basketball, track and field, softball, SWAT, pep club, student council and NHS and her favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, she said, " being part of the Eagle family." Game prediction - total blow out by the Eagles.
Ryleigh Hudspeth is the daughter of Tina Hudspeth and Kerry Hudspeth. She has three siblings, Darielle, Kaylee and Sydney. Her school activities include cheerleading, volleyball, golf, track, softball, NHS, Quiz Bowl, FCCLA, student council and student leadership and her favorite homecoming activity is the dance. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, she said, "cheering for the best team and supporting one another." Game prediction - West Hancock will win.
Cristina Mendoza is the daughter of Rubin and Yolanda Mendoza. She has two siblings, Rubin and Ammy. Her school activities include speech, cheerleading and NHS and her favorite homecoming activity is the pep rallies. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, she said, "being welcoming and compassionate." Game prediction - West Hancock Eagles.
Katey Tegtmeyer is the daughter of Brad and Kristy Tegtmeyer. She has one sibling, Alyssa. Her school activities include football and basketball cheerleading, speech, NHS and pep club and her favorite homecoming activity is the pep rallies. Game prediction - We're going to win.
KING CANDIDATES
Keifer Carlson is the son of Dan and Lisa Carlson. He has two siblings, Braden and Danika. His school activities include NHS, band officer, basketball, golf and 4-H and his favorite homecoming activity is having the parade uptown. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, he said, "we have good athletes and good students academically." Game prediction - WH Eagles for the win.
Tanner Hagen is the son of Cindy Reineke and Vance Hagen. He has one sibling, Hunter. His school activities include football, baseball, track and wrestling and his favorite homecoming activity is the Friday night game. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, he said, "doing the right thing." Game prediction - Blow out by the Eagles.
Tate Hagen is the son of Travis and Jami Hagen. He has two siblings, Ryann and Dru. His school activities include football, baseball, track and wrestling and his favorite homecoming memory is the football his sophomore year - beating Grundy by 20. Game prediction - WH 56, West Fork 6.
Jayden Johanson is the son of Grant and Joan Johanson. He has three siblings, Dillon, McCaully and Scout. His school activities include FFA, 4-H and student council. His favorite homecoming activity is grilling for homecoming week. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, he said, "we're part of the Eagle family." Game prediction - WH.
Chandler Redenius is the son of Jason and Kim Redenius. He has three siblings, Drew, Connor and Nadia. His school activities include football, wrestling, track and baseball and his favorite homecoming activity is the game. When asked what it meant to be a West Hancock Eagle, he said, "giving 100 percent for the win." Game prediction - WH-48 and West Fork negative 9.
