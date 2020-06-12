West Hancock High School senior award winners

West Hancock High School recently released its list of senior awards recipients.
The following students were honored:
Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation Scholarship - Josef Smith
WHEA Scholarship- Tiffany Sherwood
Forrest D. Reibsamen Award - Tate Hagen
Jason Newbrough Scholarship - Brayden Leerar
Johnson Drainage Scholarship - Liliana Hill, Marissa Eekhoff
Johnson Family Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff
Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff, Riley Hiscocks
Randy Fangman Scholarship - Keifer Carlson
KIOW/KHAM Scholarship - Liliana Hill
NIACC Scholarship - Noralyn Clark
Senior College Scholarships
Adamari Barranca - Adamari will be attending Des Moines Area Community College. Adamari has been awarded the last dollar scholarship from DMACC and will also be receiving a scholarship from the Hispanic scholarship fund.
Chrysta Bruns - Chrysta will be attending South Dakota State University. Chrysta has been awarded the Academic Yellow & Blue scholarship and will also be receiving musical scholarship from South Dakota State University.
Brody Cox - Brody will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to play football at Waldorf University.
Marissa Eekhoff – Marissa will be attending Iowa State University and has been awarded the MaxYield Ag Scholarship, Landus Cooperative “Excellence in Ag” Scholarship, Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship, District 2 Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship and the C.R. Musser Freshman in Ag Scholarship.
Madison Eisenman – Madison will be attending Grand View University. Madison has been awarded the Grand View University Presidential Scholarship, Grand View University Basketball Scholarship, and the Bishop Philip Hougen Campus Ministry Scholarship.
Mahayla Faust – Mahayla will be attending Iowa State University. Mahayla has been awarded the True Scholar Scholarship from Iowa State University.
Ian Gobeli – Ian will be attending North Iowa Area Community College. Ian has been awarded the NIACC Career Link scholarship. The Laudner Endowed Scholarship.
Tanner Hagen – Tanner will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to play football at Waldorf.
Liliana Hill – Lili will be attending Ellsworth Community College. She has received the Bob and Arlene Excellence In Ag scholarship. She has also received the LA-CO Circle of Champagne 4-H scholarship. And she has also received a scholarship for being the 2019 Hancock County Fair Queen.
Riley Hiscocks – Riley will be attending Iowa State University and has received the following scholarship. The Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award, the Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences Award.
Tristan Hunt – Tristan will be attending Central College. He has been awarded the Central College Heritage Award, the Central College Trustee Scholarship, and the Central College Distinguished Scholarship.
Jayden Johanson – Jayden will attend Des Moines Area Community College and has received the Mark Pearson scholarship.
Chandler Rednius – Chandler will be attending Waldorf University and has been awarded an athletic scholarship to play football.
Emily Ryerson - Emily will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to run track at Waldorf University.
Tiffany Sherwood – Tiffany will be attending Wartburg College and has received the following scholarships from Wartburg - the Presidential Scholarship, the Meistersinger Music Scholarship, the Alumni Referral Award, the Academic Day Scholarship, the Scholarship Day Award, and the Worth It Week Award.
Josh Stromer – Josh will be attending Iowa State University and has been awarded the Iowa State National Merit Scholarship which is a full ride. He will also be receiving The National Merit Scholar Scholarship.
Lions Club Scholarship - Keifer Carlson, Madison Eisenman
Mavis Hiscocks Scholarship - Tiffany Sherwood, Emily Ryerson
West Hancock Alumni Association Scholarship - Josef Smith, Katey Tegtmeyer
Hancock County Foundation Scholarship - Keifer Carlson
Hometown Pride Scholarship - Liliana Hill
Cody Schmit Scholarship - Noralyn Clark, Liliana Hill, Chandler Redenius, Jayden Johanson, Amanda Chizek, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Ian Gobeli, Adamari Barranca, Cole Wood, Tristan Hunt
Music Boosters Scholarship - Keifer Carlson, Tiffany Sherwood
Senior Speech Award - Liliana Hill
Farmers Trust & Savings Bank: Earn A Scholarship - Amanda Chizek
Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Josef Smith, Amanda Chizek
Bernie Saggau Award - Josef Smith
IGHSAU State Participant Sportsmanship Award - Emily Ryerson
James B. Harvey Award - Tate Hagen
Linda Rose Sanger Female Athlete Award - Madison Eisenman
E. Wayne Cooley Award (WH nominee) - Riley Hiscocks
West Hancock Athletic Booster Club Scholarship - Brayden Leerar, Chandler Redenius, Tristan Hunt
The Little Engine That Could Scholarship - Jayden Johanson, Ryleigh Hudspeth
John H. & Dorothy Threlkeld Scholarship - Keifer Carlson
West Hancock Scholarship - Amanda Chizek, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Cole Wood, Marissa Eekhoff, Riley Hiscocks, Madison Eisenman, Brayden Leerar, Mahayla Faust, Keifer Carlson, Liliana Hill, Joshua Stromer, Mackenzie Wood
Camp Family Scholarship - Josef Smith, Katey Tegtmeyer
Edith Brewster Scholarship - Tiffany Sherwood
Dean Armstrong Scholarship [renewable for up to 6 years] - Josef Smith
Rydson Memorial Scholarship: Vocational - Cole Wood
Rydson Memorial Scholarship: Academic - Riley Hiscocks
Champion Memorial Scholarship - Madison Eisenman, Riley Hiscocks, Amanda Chizek
Merle & Delores Kudej Memorial Scholarships - Keifer Carlson, Mahayla Faust, Marissa Eekhoff, Katey Tegtmeyer, Liliana Hill
John Burgardt Memorial Scholarship - Liliana Hill
Stephen D. Schaper Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff
Semper Fidelis Music Award - Keifer Carlson
John Philip Sousa Band Award - Chrysta Bruns
ICDA Outstanding Senior Choral Award - Tiffany Sherwood
Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff, Jayden Johanson, Liliana Hill
Frances Bane & H. Paul Crockett Scholarships - Liliana Hill, Noralyn Clark Marissa Eekhoff, Amanda Chizek, Chrysta Bruns, Mahayla Faust, Tiffany Sherwood, Adamari Barranca, Chandler Redenius, Ryleigh Hudspeth
Lioness Club Scholarship - Katey Tegtmeyer, Marissa Eekhoff
Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Josef Smith
TIC Superintendents Academic Fitness Excellence Award - Keifer Carlson, Marissa Eekhoff, Josef Smith, Riley Hiscocks, Joshua Stromer
TIC All-Academic Team Award - Autumn Babcock, Mahayla Faust, Marissa Eekhoff, Joshua Stromer, Tristan Hunt, Brayden Leerar, Liliana Hill, Madison Eisenman, Katey Tegtmeyer, Chrysta Bruns, Riley Hiscock, Cole Wood, Josef Smith, Tiffany Sherwood, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Mackenzie Wood, Anahi Calles Castro, Emily Ryerson
TIC All-Conference Academic Award
Math — Marissa Eekhoff
Vocational — Tristan Hunt
Language Arts — Katey Tegtmeyer
Visual Arts — Keifer Carlson
Science — Amanda Chizek
Speech/Drama — Liliana Hill
Social Studies — Noralyn Clark
Band/Choir --- Chrysta Bruns
Business — Madison Eisenman
Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Award - Josef Smith
West Hancock Award of Merit: (Female) Madison Eisenman
West Hancock Award of Merit (Male) Josef Smith
American Citizenship Award - Riley Hiscocks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!