West Hancock High School senior award winners

Riley Hiscocks – Riley will be attending Iowa State University and has received the following scholarship. The Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award, the Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences Award.

Tristan Hunt – Tristan will be attending Central College. He has been awarded the Central College Heritage Award, the Central College Trustee Scholarship, and the Central College Distinguished Scholarship.

Jayden Johanson – Jayden will attend Des Moines Area Community College and has received the Mark Pearson scholarship.

Chandler Rednius – Chandler will be attending Waldorf University and has been awarded an athletic scholarship to play football.

Emily Ryerson - Emily will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to run track at Waldorf University.

Tiffany Sherwood – Tiffany will be attending Wartburg College and has received the following scholarships from Wartburg - the Presidential Scholarship, the Meistersinger Music Scholarship, the Alumni Referral Award, the Academic Day Scholarship, the Scholarship Day Award, and the Worth It Week Award.