West Hancock High School senior award winners

West Hancock High School recently released its list of senior awards recipients.

The following students were honored: 

Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation Scholarship - Josef Smith

WHEA Scholarship- Tiffany Sherwood

Forrest D. Reibsamen Award - Tate Hagen

Jason Newbrough Scholarship - Brayden Leerar

Johnson Drainage Scholarship - Liliana Hill, Marissa Eekhoff

Johnson Family Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff

Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff, Riley Hiscocks

Randy Fangman Scholarship - Keifer Carlson

KIOW/KHAM Scholarship - Liliana Hill

NIACC Scholarship - Noralyn Clark

Senior College Scholarships

Adamari Barranca - Adamari will be attending Des Moines Area Community College. Adamari has been awarded the last dollar scholarship from DMACC and will also be receiving a scholarship from the Hispanic scholarship fund.

Chrysta Bruns - Chrysta will be attending South Dakota State University. Chrysta has been awarded the Academic Yellow & Blue scholarship and will also be receiving musical scholarship from South Dakota State University.

Brody Cox - Brody will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to play football at Waldorf University.

Marissa Eekhoff – Marissa will be attending Iowa State University and has been awarded the MaxYield Ag Scholarship, Landus Cooperative “Excellence in Ag” Scholarship, Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship, District 2 Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship and the C.R. Musser Freshman in Ag Scholarship.

Madison Eisenman – Madison will be attending Grand View University. Madison has been awarded the Grand View University Presidential Scholarship, Grand View University Basketball Scholarship, and the Bishop Philip Hougen Campus Ministry Scholarship.

Mahayla Faust – Mahayla will be attending Iowa State University. Mahayla has been awarded the True Scholar Scholarship from Iowa State University.

Ian Gobeli – Ian will be attending North Iowa Area Community College. Ian has been awarded the NIACC Career Link scholarship. The Laudner Endowed Scholarship.

Tanner Hagen – Tanner will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to play football at Waldorf.

Liliana Hill – Lili will be attending Ellsworth Community College. She has received the Bob and Arlene Excellence In Ag scholarship. She has also received the LA-CO Circle of Champagne 4-H scholarship. And she has also received a scholarship for being the 2019 Hancock County Fair Queen.

Riley Hiscocks – Riley will be attending Iowa State University and has received the following scholarship. The Hancock County Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award, the Tyrone D. Artz, M.D. Scholarship in Agriculture and Life Sciences Award.

Tristan Hunt – Tristan will be attending Central College. He has been awarded the Central College Heritage Award, the Central College Trustee Scholarship, and the Central College Distinguished Scholarship.

Jayden Johanson – Jayden will attend Des Moines Area Community College and has received the Mark Pearson scholarship.

Chandler Rednius – Chandler will be attending Waldorf University and has been awarded an athletic scholarship to play football.

Emily Ryerson - Emily will be attending Waldorf University and has received an athletic scholarship to run track at Waldorf University.

Tiffany Sherwood – Tiffany will be attending Wartburg College and has received the following scholarships from Wartburg - the Presidential Scholarship, the Meistersinger Music Scholarship, the Alumni Referral Award, the Academic Day Scholarship, the Scholarship Day Award, and the Worth It Week Award.

Josh Stromer – Josh will be attending Iowa State University and has been awarded the Iowa State National Merit Scholarship which is a full ride. He will also be receiving The National Merit Scholar Scholarship.

Lions Club Scholarship - Keifer Carlson, Madison Eisenman

Mavis Hiscocks Scholarship - Tiffany Sherwood, Emily Ryerson

West Hancock Alumni Association Scholarship - Josef Smith, Katey Tegtmeyer

Hancock County Foundation Scholarship - Keifer Carlson

Hometown Pride Scholarship - Liliana Hill

Cody Schmit Scholarship - Noralyn Clark, Liliana Hill, Chandler Redenius, Jayden Johanson, Amanda Chizek, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Ian Gobeli, Adamari Barranca, Cole Wood, Tristan Hunt

Music Boosters Scholarship - Keifer Carlson, Tiffany Sherwood

Senior Speech Award - Liliana Hill

Farmers Trust & Savings Bank: Earn A Scholarship - Amanda Chizek

Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award - Josef Smith, Amanda Chizek

Bernie Saggau Award - Josef Smith

IGHSAU State Participant Sportsmanship Award - Emily Ryerson

James B. Harvey Award - Tate Hagen

Linda Rose Sanger Female Athlete Award - Madison Eisenman

E. Wayne Cooley Award (WH nominee) - Riley Hiscocks

West Hancock Athletic Booster Club Scholarship - Brayden Leerar, Chandler Redenius, Tristan Hunt

The Little Engine That Could Scholarship - Jayden Johanson, Ryleigh Hudspeth

John H. & Dorothy Threlkeld Scholarship - Keifer Carlson

West Hancock Scholarship - Amanda Chizek, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Cole Wood, Marissa Eekhoff, Riley Hiscocks, Madison Eisenman, Brayden Leerar, Mahayla Faust, Keifer Carlson, Liliana Hill, Joshua Stromer, Mackenzie Wood

Camp Family Scholarship - Josef Smith, Katey Tegtmeyer

Edith Brewster Scholarship - Tiffany Sherwood

Dean Armstrong Scholarship [renewable for up to 6 years] - Josef Smith

Rydson Memorial Scholarship: Vocational - Cole Wood

Rydson Memorial Scholarship: Academic - Riley Hiscocks

Champion Memorial Scholarship - Madison Eisenman, Riley Hiscocks, Amanda Chizek

Merle & Delores Kudej Memorial Scholarships - Keifer Carlson, Mahayla Faust,  Marissa Eekhoff, Katey Tegtmeyer, Liliana Hill

John Burgardt Memorial Scholarship - Liliana Hill

Stephen D. Schaper Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff

Semper Fidelis Music Award - Keifer Carlson

John Philip Sousa Band Award - Chrysta Bruns

ICDA Outstanding Senior Choral Award - Tiffany Sherwood

Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship - Marissa Eekhoff, Jayden Johanson, Liliana Hill

Frances Bane & H. Paul Crockett Scholarships - Liliana Hill, Noralyn Clark Marissa Eekhoff, Amanda Chizek, Chrysta Bruns, Mahayla Faust, Tiffany Sherwood, Adamari Barranca, Chandler Redenius, Ryleigh Hudspeth

Lioness Club Scholarship - Katey Tegtmeyer, Marissa Eekhoff

Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award - Josef Smith

TIC Superintendents Academic Fitness Excellence Award - Keifer Carlson, Marissa Eekhoff, Josef Smith, Riley Hiscocks, Joshua Stromer

TIC All-Academic Team Award - Autumn Babcock, Mahayla Faust, Marissa Eekhoff, Joshua Stromer, Tristan Hunt, Brayden Leerar, Liliana Hill, Madison Eisenman, Katey Tegtmeyer, Chrysta Bruns, Riley Hiscock, Cole Wood, Josef Smith, Tiffany Sherwood, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Mackenzie Wood, Anahi Calles Castro, Emily Ryerson

TIC All-Conference Academic Award 

Math — Marissa Eekhoff

Vocational — Tristan Hunt

Language Arts — Katey Tegtmeyer

Visual Arts — Keifer Carlson

Science — Amanda Chizek

Speech/Drama — Liliana Hill

Social Studies — Noralyn Clark

Band/Choir --- Chrysta Bruns

Business — Madison Eisenman

Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program Award - Josef Smith

West Hancock Award of Merit: (Female) Madison Eisenman

West Hancock Award of Merit (Male) Josef Smith

American Citizenship Award - Riley Hiscocks

