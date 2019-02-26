BRITT | The second quarter and first semester honor rolls at West Hancock High School were recently announced.
Those students being named to the second quarter honor were
“A” Honor Roll
9th Grade
Leah Aitchison, Jade Cook, Emma Faust, Mathew Francis, Parker Hiscocks, Scout Johanson, Kennedy Kelly, Paige Kudej, Logan Leerar, Parker Means, Jesse Miller and Sydney Myers.
10th Grade
Carlee Bruns, Luke DeWaard, Mazie Erdahl, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Maxwell Kumsher, Rachel Leerar, Ty Piper, Grace Rosin, Aidia Schmid and Shae Smith.
11th Grade
Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Marissa Eekhoff, Madison Eisenman, Mahayla Faust, Liliana Hill, Riley Hiscocks, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Hector Nino, Emily Ryerson, Josef Smith, Katey Tegtmeyer, Cole Wood and Mackenzie Wood.
12th Grade
Bryce Bake, Gavin Becker, Bennett Bruns, Brooklyn Buren, Natalie Lemmon, Abby Melohn and Dalton Subject.
"B" Honor Roll
9th Grade
Peyton Clark, Levi Eckels, Jennifer Gomez Alonzo, Quinn Harle, Brayden Langfitt, Matthew Larson, Kevin Terhark, Braden Walk and Kane Zuehl.
10th Grade
Justin Ausborn, Guyver Baccam, Blake Baker, Cayson Barnes, Brown, Ramzee Brown, John Deutsch, Chance Eden, Collin Ford, Nicholas Huffman, Cole Kelly, Noah Klaas, Nichole Lemmon, Nathaniel Moore, Derek Oberhelman, Shayna Ostercamp, Bryer Subject and Tanner Thompson.
11th Grade
Babcock, Autumn Babcock, Chrysta Bruns, Anahi Calles, Noralyn Clark, Jayden Johanson, Brayden Leerar, Cristina Mendoza and Tiffany Sherwood.
12th Grade
Jennifer Alonso-Lopez, Gabrielle Bell, Reed Brown, Peyton Cook, Payton Daniels, Caleb Eckels, Kristian Hammack, Chloe Lamoreux and Connor Redenius.
Those students being named to the first semester honor were
"A" Honor Roll
9th Grade
Leah Aitchison, Jade Cook, Emma Faust, Mathew Francis, Peter Hiscocks, Scout Johanson, Kennedy Kelly, Paige Kudej, Logan Leerar, Parker Means, Jesse Miller and Sydney Myers.
10th Grade
Luke DeWaard, Mazie Erdahl, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Maxwell Kumsher, Rachel Leear, Shayna Ostercamp, Ty Piper, Grace Rosin, Aidia Schmid and Shae Smith.
11th Grade
Carlson, Keifer Carlson, Amanda, Chizek, Marissa Eekhoff, Madison Eisenman, Mahayla Faust, Liliana Hill, Riley Hiscocks, Josef Smith, Joshua Stromer, Katey Tegtmeyer, Cole Wood and Mackenzie Wood.
12th Grade
Bryce Bake, Gavin Becker, Bennett Bruns, Brooklyn Buren, Natalie Lemmon and Abby Melon.
"B" Honor Roll
9th Grade
Samantha Arnold (Spellins), Peyton Clark, Levi Eckels, Jennifer Gomez Alonzo, Quinn Harle, Brayden Langfitt, Matthew Larson, Llan Martinez, Braden Walk, Kane Zuehl.
10th Grade
Guyver Baccam, Blake Baker, Cayson Barnes, Ramzee Brown, Carlee Bruns, Chance Eden, Collin Ford, Cole Kelly, Noah Klaas, Aileen Lechuga, Nichole Lemmon, Derek Oberhelman and Bryer Subject,
11th Grade
Autumn Babcock, Chrysta Bruns, Anahi Calles, Levi Calles, Noralyn Clark, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Jayden Johanson, Brayden Leerar, Cristina Mendoza, Hector Nino, Emily Ryerson, Tiffany Sherwood and Alexander Trueblood.
12th Grade
Jennifer Alonso-Lopez, Gabrielle Bell, Reed Brown, Peyton Cook, Payton Daniels, Caleb Eckels, Chloe Lamoreux, Jacob Penning and Dalton Subject.
