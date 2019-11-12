{{featured_button_text}}

West Hancock High School recently released the names of the students on the 2019-2020 first quarter honor rolls.

A honor roll

9th grade

Aiden Barber, Ryan Barnes, Emma Bauer, Maddie Bruggeman, Ian Connor, Shane Curry, Kamryn Eckels, Rhett Eisenman, Makenzie Erdahl, Morgan Francis, Shelby Goepel, Dru Hagen, Crystal Hudspeth, Jackson Johnson, Corrina King, Jenna Marchand, Zackary Monson, Olivia Moore, Isabelle Rosin and Nathen Tue.

10th grade

Leah Aitchison, Jade Cook, Emma Faust, Mathew Francis, Jennifer Gomez Alonzo, Parker Hiscocks, Scout Johanson, Kennedy Kelly, Paige Kudej, Matthew Larson, Logan Leerar, Parker Means, Sydney Myers Braden Walk, Braden Walk and Kane Zuehl.

11th grade

Luke De Waard, Mazie Erdahl, William Heads, Autumn Hildebrand, Ann Horstman, Aileen Lechuga, Rachel Leerar, Shayna Ostercamp, Grace Rosin and Shae Smith.

12th grade

Carlson, Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Noralyn Clark, Marissa Eekhoff, Madison Eisenman, Mahayla Faust, Parker Feuring, Tate Hagen, Liliana Hill, Riley Hiscocks, Tristen Hunt, Tiffany Sherwood, Josef Smith, Joshua Stromer, Katey Tegtmeyer, Cole Wood and Mackenzie Wood.

B honor roll

9th grade

Makayla Ansel, Tyler Ford, Paige Gauden, Bailey Gear, Shanae Groesbeck, Caeden Harle, Destiny Hildebrand, Bailey Karsjens, Brighton Kudej, Hayden Lang, Malaki Redig, Westin Schmid, Dustin Spellins, Jake Wood and Madison Wood.

10th grade

Samantha Arnold (Spellins), Alexandria Bruns, Peyton Clark, Levi Eckels, Taylor Goodrich, Quinn Harle, Mykella Hudspeth, Brayden Langfitt, Llan Martinez, Jesse Miller, Maxwell Whipple and Robert Yarbrough.

11th grade

Justin Ausborn, Guyver Baccam, Blake Baker, Cayson Barnes, Ramzee Brown Carlee Bruns, Chance Eden, Collin Ford, Nicholas, Huffman, Cole Kelly, Noah Klaas, Maxwell Kumsher, Owen Leerar, Nichole Lemmon, Taylor Martin, Derek Oberhelmen, Ty Piper, Alexis Reinking, Aidia Schmid, Bryer Subject and Tanner Thompson.

12th grade

Autumn Babcock, Adamari Barranca, Chrysta Bruns, Levi Calles, Ryleigh Hudspeth, Jayden Johanson, Hector Nino, Cody Piper, Chandler Redenius, Emily Ryerson and Alexander Trueblood.

