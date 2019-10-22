{{featured_button_text}}

First graders, from Britt Elementary, had the opportunity to visit the Britt Fire Station last week as part of Fire Safety and Prevention Week.

The students learned about what it is like to be a fireman, about what equipment firemen use as well as what it's like to be inside of a fire truck.

