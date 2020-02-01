West Hancock Coaches vs. Cancer yields more than $6K

The gymnasium erupted with applause after Jennifer Eden shared her yearlong cancer journey on Friday, during the West Hancock Coaches versus Cancer basketball games.
Eden, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, was the guest speaker for the event that raised nearly $6,500 for the American Cancer Society. The event also featured a silent auction, bake sale, 3-point pledge and other activities.
“Cancer has shown me the lowest lows but it's also shown me the amazing love that can surround this disease,” she said.
Eden grew up in Kanawha and graduated from West Hancock High School. She resides in Clear Lake with her husband, Allen, and their three children.
She first experienced cancer at 25 years old when her father was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2000 that left him with several months to live.
“As the caretaker for my dad, I saw firsthand the effects of cancer on a loved one and felt the anguish and helplessness that every family member feels,” she said. “This was something that I hoped I'd never have to go through again.”
Eden was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma on Dec. 14, 2018, after a routine 3D mammogram found a two-centimeter tumor, which was undetectable with self-examinations.
She began her chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment on Dec. 31, 2018, followed by surgery, radiation and more immunotherapy treatment, which she will continue to receive through March.
The treatment for her cancer is aggressive and extensive because Eden tested positive for the HER2 protein, which promotes the growth of cancer cells.
“Twenty years ago my prognosis would have been much different. There was nothing to treat the HER2 protein part of my cancer, but due to extensive research, which is supported by the American Cancer Society,” Eden said. “I'm fortunate enough to receive this immunotherapy drug.”
She explained that West Hancock High School was one of the places where she learned mental toughness.
Eden spoke in between the West Hancock girls’ and boys’ basketball games against Forest City, where the home team wore pink or pink-accented uniforms.
“I pray to see a cure in my lifetime,” she said. “The American Cancer Society has the same mission. Their mission is to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
The event raised $6,455, including $2,277 from the silent auction, $1,134 from the 48-second drill, $1,849 from elementary- and middle- school coin wars and others, according the data provided by West Hancock Community School District.
Last year’s event raised about $7,027, but of that, nearly $2,500 was from the sale of “Sanger Strong” shirts designed to honor longtime football coach Bob Sanger.
The West Hancock Coaches versus Cancer event has collected $18,855 in three years for the American Cancer Society’s programs and research.
