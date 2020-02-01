West Hancock Coaches vs. Cancer yields more than $6K

The gymnasium erupted with applause after Jennifer Eden shared her yearlong cancer journey on Friday, during the West Hancock Coaches versus Cancer basketball games.

Eden, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, was the guest speaker for the event that raised nearly $6,500 for the American Cancer Society. The event also featured a silent auction, bake sale, 3-point pledge and other activities.

“Cancer has shown me the lowest lows but it's also shown me the amazing love that can surround this disease,” she said.

Eden grew up in Kanawha and graduated from West Hancock High School. She resides in Clear Lake with her husband, Allen, and their three children.

She first experienced cancer at 25 years old when her father was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2000 that left him with several months to live.

“As the caretaker for my dad, I saw firsthand the effects of cancer on a loved one and felt the anguish and helplessness that every family member feels,” she said. “This was something that I hoped I'd never have to go through again.”

Eden was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma on Dec. 14, 2018, after a routine 3D mammogram found a two-centimeter tumor, which was undetectable with self-examinations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}