 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Hancock celebrates Homecoming 2020
0 comments

West Hancock celebrates Homecoming 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The gridiron is not just the purview of boys.

At least it wasn't on Sunday, when four teams of eight young women went head-to-head on Bob Sanger Field in Britt, as part of West Hancock's 2020 Homecoming celebration.

West Hancock Powderpuff football

The "powderpuff football" game was in fact flag football, and anything but "puffy," as the young women straight-armed, tackled and took off for the goal line.

He-Man volleyball matches took place in the high school gym shortly after the football games.

WH Homecoming

The 2020 West Hancock Homecoming Queen and King, Rachel Leerar and Cayson Barnes, with the 2020 princess and prince, Harker Haugland and Rylan Bierle.

Other scheduled Homecoming Week festivities included the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, followed by coronation and a pep rally at the football field.

Bailee Leerar and Jordan Weiland were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

Friday night capped off the week as the football team defeated North Union, 61-12.

West Hancock Homecoming 2020

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News