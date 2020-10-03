West Hancock celebrates Homecoming 2020

The 2020 West Hancock Homecoming Court (from left): Chance Eden, Ann Horstman, Collin Ford, Aileen Lechuga, Owen Leerar, Shae Smith, Cayson Barnes, Mazie Erdahl, Cole Kelly and Rachel Leerar.
West Hancock Homecoming Parade (from left): 2020 prince Rylan Bierle, 2019 King Tanner Hagen, 2019 Queen Ryleigh Hudspeth, 2020 princess Harker Haugland.
The West Hancock football team rides a float down Main Street during the Homecoming parade.
The gridiron is not just the purview of boys.
At least it wasn't on Sunday, when four teams of eight young women went head-to-head on Bob Sanger Field in Britt, as part of West Hancock's 2020 Homecoming celebration.
The "powderpuff football" game was in fact flag football, and anything but "puffy," as the young women straight-armed, tackled and took off for the goal line.
He-Man volleyball matches took place in the high school gym shortly after the football games.
Other scheduled Homecoming Week festivities included the Homecoming Parade on Thursday, followed by coronation and a pep rally at the football field.
Bailee Leerar and Jordan Weiland were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.
Friday night capped off the week as the football team defeated North Union, 61-12.
The 2020 West Hancock Homecoming Queen and King, Rachel Leerar and Cayson Barnes, with the 2020 princess and prince, Harker Haugland and Rylan Bierle.
