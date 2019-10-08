{{featured_button_text}}
UIU Homecoming Court

The 2019 Upper Iowa University (UIU) Homecoming Court included (front row, from left) Julia Szepieniec, Morgan Branstad, Anna Winter, Kenzie Soeken and Autumn Weaver, a senior secondary education major, from Garner. (back row) Bryce Decker, Josh Buresh, Jack Thode, Mitch Siech and Hunter Clark.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments