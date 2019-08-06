BRITT – Designing and painting a duck lure to realistically resemble an actual duck is a painstaking and tedious process.
It was a process Clover Kids Natalie Washburn was more than happy to undertake. In fact, she did it twice, exhibiting a pair of duck decoys at this year’s Hancock County District Fair.
The soon to be fourth grader said she plans to use them duck hunting with her father. Prior to this year’s fair, she had already painted duck decoys. Among her decoys, she has painted Mallards and Wood ducks, with her latest pair being painted to resemble Redheads.
“When you’re blending to get a particular color you have to use a little paint at a time,” Washburn said, “that way you can get the exact shade you want.”
The duck decoy head and bodies come pre-shaped and are made of foam. The first step in her process was to apply a hard coating over the pieces to protect the foam before painting.
“It’s important to stay in the lines or use a different brush because if you use too big of a brush in a place with fine details then it won’t come out right,” Washburn said.
Though a Clover Kid the year before, this year was her first year exhibiting. Visual arts judge Colleen Emerson said she was was rather pleased with Washburn’s exhibit and offered many words of praise.
“You have to keep up the good work and bring other creations to the fair,” Emerson said.
The process involved a lot of waiting for paint to dry, which helped reinforce the importance of patience, something that, as a duck hunter, Washburn has already developed at a young age.
“Next year I may do another pair of decoys,” Washburn said, “or even a photo from out on one of our hunts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.