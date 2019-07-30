The 2019 Walk for Water in Forest City is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Pilot Knob State Park. Registration begins at 2 p.m.
The event will raise awareness and funds for the installation of a deep-water well in the Ugandan village of Kalou.
Registration is $25 for those 12 and over and $7 for children 11 and under. Participants can register at w4ki.org/w4w/forestcity.
The event is made possible through assistance from Water 4 Kids International. Water 4 Kids International has been restoring hope to children who have been affected by extreme poverty and preventable diseases.
