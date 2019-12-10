Beginning in the fall of 2020, Waldorf University will enter the competitive arena of esports gaming as an addition to the athletic program.
Electronic sports, also known as esports, are a type of competitive video-game playing in which teams compete in numerous genres, including MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena), real-time strategy, and traditional sports platforms. National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the field's governing body, was formed in 2016. Today, more than 140 colleges and universities are members of the NACE. Waldorf University is applying for NACE membership.
A new state-of-the-art gaming arena and practice facility will be housed in the Waldorf University Campus Information Center, located in the heart of the Waldorf University residential campus.
Waldorf University will establish multiple collegiate level teams to participate in several different games beginning with League of Legends. Just like any sport, there will be required practice times and workout sessions. Team members will be held to the same high standards for academic requirements and community involvement.
The gaming arena will be a sectioned off area within a gaming lounge featuring state-of-the-art high-end gaming PCs and also house the coach's office. The gaming lounge will provide facilities for all students to view live games on wall-mounted monitors, enjoy a board game on one of the gaming tables, or participate in other gaming activities throughout the area. The facilities are currently in the concept phase awaiting the hiring of the esports coach.
Waldorf University envisions the addition of esports as an opportunity to provide the student body with a resource they currently enjoy that can be connected to additional opportunities such as business, management, coaching, and numerous other academic offerings. There is hope the gaming concept will move from being seen as just an aggressive form of entertainment to building connections on a much broader spectrum.
For more information regarding Waldorf University Esports please visit Waldorf.edu.
