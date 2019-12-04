{{featured_button_text}}
The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was killed Wednesday morning during a shooting at Security State Bank in Lu Verne.

Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders found bank employee Jessica Weishaar, 43, of Algona, on the sidewalk in front of the building, dead of a gunshot wound.

Police used eye-witness accounts and video footage to identify the suspect and a vehicle used in the crime. The suspect, who police did not name, was apprehended a short time later in a traffic stop near mile marker 158 on I-35 remains in custody.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Morvedt confirmed the DCI is working with Kossuth County Sheriff's deputies in investigating the case, and described the incident as "a robbery or attempted robbery."

West Hancock Community Schools and Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne Elementary School were on lockdown this morning as a precaution after the shooting.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Algona Police Department, Algona EMS, Lu Verne Fire Department, Mercy AirMed, Minnesota State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, and Hancock, Humboldt, and Winnebago County Sheriff's offices also assisted.

