Residents of Britt came together to pay tribute to the American men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States and to those who died in service.

On Monday, Nov. 11, a Veteran's Day Program was held at West Hancock High School which included music by the West Hancock High School Concert Band and Choir and West Hancock Elementary Choir.

Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer was the program speaker.

This year's special a performance was given by members of the West Hancock High School Speech team. They performed "A Letter to a Soldier." Members performing included Katey Tegtmeyer, Chance Eden and Cristina Mendoza.

