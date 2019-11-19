Residents of Britt came together to pay tribute to the American men and women who have honorably served in the Armed Forces of the United States and to those who died in service.
On Monday, Nov. 11, a Veteran's Day Program was held at West Hancock High School which included music by the West Hancock High School Concert Band and Choir and West Hancock Elementary Choir.
Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer was the program speaker.
This year's special a performance was given by members of the West Hancock High School Speech team. They performed "A Letter to a Soldier." Members performing included Katey Tegtmeyer, Chance Eden and Cristina Mendoza.
DSC_0001.JPG
The West Hancock Concert Band performs “America the Beautiful” during the Veteran’s Day Program in Britt.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0003.JPG
Jerry Christensen leads the American Legion Color Guard in the Posting of the Colors.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0006.JPG
Josh Stromer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veteran’s Day Program at West Hancock High School.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0007.JPG
The West Hancock Mixed Chorus sings the National Anthem during the Veteran’s Day Program in Britt.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0009.JPG
Members of the West Hancock Speech Team (from left) Cristina Mendoza, Chance Eden and Katey Tegtmeyer recite “A Letter to a Soldier."
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0020.JPG
The West Hancock Elementary Choir sings “You’re a Grand Old Flag."
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0025.JPG
Britt Mayor, Ryan Arndorfer, gives the main address at the Veteran’s Day Program.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
DSC_0032.JPG
The 2019 West Hancock High School Veteran’s Day Program.
MARIAH HAGEN
THE SUMMIT TRIBUNE
