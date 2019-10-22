The Kanawha City Council was unable to appoint a new member to the council after Tammy Countryman’s recent resignation due to a lack of a quorum during their regular scheduled meeting.
The council had tried to meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, but with only two council members present, a quorum was not established, which caused the meeting to not be held.
The meeting was then rescheduled as a special meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 15.
However, because the Oct. 8 meeting was not held and there was not enough time to publish the time and date for the special meeting at least four days in advance of the meeting, the agenda item could not be addressed during the special meeting.
City administrator Sharon Grimm said she called the state after the Oct. 8 meeting to tell the council did not have a quorum.
Grimm said she asked state officials for advice on what to do, but the official she spoke with said it was too late to do anything.
You have free articles remaining.
“What will happen then is I would have to call the county and say the council failed to appoint and then the county auditor would call a special election, but since it’s so close to an election, there’s leeway in there,” Grimm said.
Additionally, Jeremy Purvis, whom the council would have appointed, is already running for the vacant seat in this year’s elections.
The council cannot just appoint him during the next council meeting because they had sixty days to appoint from the day of receiving the resignation letter, which the council had received from Countryman on Aug. 28.
“It would have been fine if we could have had that [Oct. 8] meeting,” Grimm said. “We could have appointed [Purvis] that night and [he’d] have been sitting here [at the table].”
Now, with this failure to appoint, the council will have one vacant seat until January, when the new council members are seated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.