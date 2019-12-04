The Wednesday morning lockdown for West Hancock schools has ended, according to its website. The district has resumed normal operations.
West Hancock schools were in lockdown due to a pursuit in the Hancock County area, the district announced on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The post states the district, which has buildings in Kanawha and Britt, was notified by police that there was a pursuit involving a person who may have been “armed and dangerous.”
“We are sheltering down as a precaution,” West Hancock posted. “All exterior doors have been double-checked and no one will be allowed to enter or leave the buildings until further notice.”
Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne Community School District also posted on Facebook that its elementary school in Lu Verne was on lockdown Wednesday morning due to an incident that happened in town.
No threat was made to its school, students or staff, and the sheriff lifted the lockdown 45 minutes after it started.
“This is always a scary situation for everyone in a school and a community,” the school posted. “We have procedures in place for these situations and will re-evaluate them. Please keep everyone in your thoughts!”
