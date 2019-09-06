The Hancock County Board of Supervisors received letters requesting financial support from the City of Kanawha and verbal support for the Hancock County Historical Society.
The requests were reviewed during the weekly meeting of the board of supervisors.
The Kanawha City Council letter, presented by Hancock County Engineer Adam Clemons, requested funding to repair the city’s intersection at 5th Street and Main Street.
“The City Council of Kanawha asked for financial assistance to repair the intersection of 5th and Main Streets in Kanawha before the work on James Avenue commenced,” Kanawha City Council Councilmember Ray Bassett wrote. “I was told when I made the request no funds were available for cities with populations in excess of 500. The 10-month closure of James Avenue and the resulting increase of turning truck traffic resulted in greater damage to the intersection.”
Bassett then asked the county to assist the city with the cost of rebuilding the street surface at the damaged intersection.
However, the supervisors did not grant the funding. Instead, the supervisors offered the city different options to handle the situation. Suggestions included using gravel roads for detours and applying to North Iowa Councils of Government (NIACoG) for funding, according to Supervisor Sis Greiman.
“So those are the things [Supervisor Chairman Jerry Tlach] is going to send back to them, to maybe get a hold of Chris Diggins, who writes the grants for NIACoG,” Greiman said.
Greiman said the county couldn’t provide the city funding because in their county supervisors’ policy, the county has to do the funding all at one time, and they’ve already done all their funding for the year.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we would have done it all at one time, then we might have been able to help out, but since we’re already done, then to get somebody in there, probably not,” she said.
Instead of monetary funding support, Greiman said they can take oil out to the gravel roads to maintain the gravel roads and make possible detour routes for the city, as this wouldn’t cost the city any money.
“So we thought maybe that would help,” she said.
The second letter was a request for a letter of support from the supervisors to the Hancock County Historical Society in their request in repairing the porch of the Armstrong House museum through an Aureon Grant.
“The Armstrong House is visited by many people to see a large Victorian house built in 1896 and completely furnished to resemble the late Victorian period,” the Supervisors wrote. “As with all working museums, it is a constant job to keep everything updated and from falling to despair.”
Greiman said the county usually donates some money to the historical society, but in their letter to the supervisors, they were just asking for support in pursuing the Aureon Grant.
According to the letter, the museum’s projects this year are the poles and flooring on the porch, which are rotting, especially on the northeast side, as well as the roof of the coal chute, which is also rotting.
“We are very pleased to support the Hancock County Historical Society in their request for help in doing some major repairs to the Armstrong House,” the letter said. “It is a great asset to the county to offer a place to learn about what it was like living over 100 years ago.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.