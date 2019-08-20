Tears were shed in silent mourning as the hobo family honored the three hobos who have died this year – Tuck, Frog and Mad Mary – during the hobo memorial service.
Family members of Mad Mary, including her husband, Grandpa Dudley, shared stories of her and recited poems and Bible verses, then all the hobo queens present placed flowers on Mad Mary’s grave.
Then Minneapolis Jewel, wife and queen of Tuck and queen of Frog, thanked the people who attended the service and shared her memories of her late husband and of Frog.
“Frog was also my king in 1997, so this is a double sad time for me because Tuck was my king in 2017, so it’s the first time I think anybody’s had to bury two kings at one time,” she said. “However, I’m one lucky girl because I noticed Tuck’s headstone here, and Indiana Hobo put a marker next to Tuck’s for me, to save for me, and then I noticed on the other side of me is Frog, so really how lucky can somebody be?”
After the microphone was passed along to each person who wanted to speak, the ashes of Tuck, in an old Folger’s coffee can, and Mad Mary, in a wooden box urn, were buried one at a time, and those attending the service could grab a handful of dirt and put it in the grave, burying the hobos’ ashes one handful of dirt at a time and giving each person a moment to wish the hobo good-bye.
Grandpa Dudley was the first to put dirt on Mad Mary’s grave, and Minneapolis Jewel the first for Tuck’s.
Frog was already buried during the service.
Each tombstone had items left behind by the deceased hobo and friends, including a frog travel pillow for Frog’s grave and a spike for Tuck’s.
Tuck’s gravestone, made of black granite, featured his picture with his eyes painted sky blue.
While people were slowly burying the hobos, two young riders read the names of all the hobos buried in the Hobo Memorial Cemetery and elsewhere.
