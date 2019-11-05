{{featured_button_text}}

Children – and guardians – dress in their Halloween costumes and participated in the annual Treats on the Street in downtown Britt on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event involved trick-or-treating to participating businesses along Main Avenue.

The chamber had a treat and a photo opportunity for children and families at Britt City Hall during the event.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments