The Britt Draft Horse Show happens once a year on Labor Day weekend and hosts 18 different draft horse farms to participate in the selective show.
This year was its 38th annual show, but the first year for Scott Morrison, co-owner of the horses of Rising Star Farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, and Woodland Springs Farm in Evan City, Pennsylvania, with his brother, Greg Morrison, and his family, at the Britt Draft Horse Show.
“This is our first year with our own horses,” Scott said.
Though he hasn’t been here for 20 years, Scott said this is the first year their farms got into the show.
“It’s nice to be invited,” he said.
Scott said showing at the Britt Draft Horse Show was something he always wanted to do, so when his farm was invited to participate, he agreed to be in it.
“I tried to join a couple years ago and I guess there were no openings at that time, so when an opening came up Monday morning, someone backed out, so they asked if I wanted to come,” Scott said. “It all turned out, I guess.”
The easy-going nature and the way the show is run are the highlights of the Britt Draft Horse Show for Scott, he said.
“It’s a nice way to end the season,” he said.
Greg wasn’t present at the show because he had to be at home in Pennsylvania to work, Scott said.
Scott said before the Britt Draft Horse Show, they were showing their horses in the Minnesota State Fair, which finished Monday, Aug. 26. Then they took the horses back home and traveled to Britt and arrived Friday, Aug. 30.
“[The horses] stay out in Pennsylvania,” Scott said. “Every other year, they come back to the Minnesota State Fair. So we did the Steele County Fair in Owatonna, [Minnesota], and then the state fair, and now we’re down here. And Monday morning they’ll head back to Pennsylvania.”
It’s about a 17-hour drive to Pennsylvania for the horses, according to Scott.
They only brought six of their percherons to the Britt Draft Horse Show, which were standing under the two different banners of the two farms.
“Most people do it all in one color,” Scott said. “We’re not like most people, I guess. But in a good way.”
Scott said they put their horses in all the classes, from the cart classes to the six-horse hitch class.
Rising Star Farm and Woodland Springs Farm put in all geldings, which are male horses that aren’t studs, for the show. All the classes accept mares and geldings.
“A lot of people won’t show studs just because [things can go wrong in the show], so just prevent it before it even starts,” Scott said.
This is the fifth and the last show in the year for the Rising Star Farm and Woodland Springs Farm horses, Scott said.
Scott said so far their horses have been scoring in about the middle of the pack.
“We’re right where we should be,” he said.
Scott and Greg were born into the draft horse world, growing up around horses and switching to breeding percherons to stay in the horse world, according to Scott.
“They’re a little easier to take care of, so it’s what we’re showing right now, I guess,” Scott said.
