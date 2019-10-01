Waldorf University will again host award-winning educator and author, Erin Gruwell, from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
A free public showing of the movie “Freedom Writers” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Odvin Hagen Music Center recital hall at Waldorf University, 106 S. Sixth St., Forest City.
Gruwell will be available for a question and answer session directly after the movie. The event is free to the public.
Gruwell has earned an award-winning reputation for her steadfast commitment to the future of education. The film is based on “The Freedom Writers Diary,” the New York Times bestseller that chronicled Gruwell’s extraordinary journey with her 150 high school students who dubbed themselves the “Freedom Writers” in homage to the Civil Rights activists the Freedom Riders.
