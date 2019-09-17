The fall season just got a little more golden for Swenson’s Hardware and customers Deb McDermott and John Pletcher.
On Septembe 11, McDermott and Pletcher were chosen as winners of Swenson’s Hardware $500 shopping giveaways. McDermott and Pletcher were selected at random from entries submitted at the store.
I would like to thank Swenson’s for the $500 gift card," McDermott said. "I will be in to have fun with that. I would like to thank them for always being there for my every need. From paint to plumbing. You do it all."
You have free articles remaining.
"I’ve been doing business with Jon since he took over the business," Pletcher said. "He has always been very helpful and always willing to get whatever you needed. He has a great selection of products for a small town business.
"Swenson’s is always willing to support community events, which is so appreciated."
Jon Swenson said Swenson’s Hardware is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their projects a little more exciting. “We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.