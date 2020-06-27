Susan Taylor, Toby Boothroyd win Swenson's $500 giveaway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Susan Taylor and Toby Boothroyd were chosen as winners of the Swenson’s $500 Shopping Giveaways on June 3.

The two were selected at random from more than 1,250 entries submitted to Swenson’s Hardware from Feb. 16 to June 1.

Taylor thanked Swenson’s Hardware for the “$500 shopping spree” she won in their store.

“We are fortunate to have such a nice store in our small town to shop in,” she said. “The selection is plentiful, and if they don’t have it on hand they can order it for you. We really appreciate the great service as well.”

Jon Swenson, owner of the hardware store, said he was delighted to provide two of his customers with the opportunity to make their spring projects a little more exciting.

“Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that [Taylor] and [Boothroyd] will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done,” he said.

Swenson thanked everyone who entered the giveaway for their participation.

Swenson’s Hardware is located at 7 Main Ave. in Britt and has been in business for over 43 years.

