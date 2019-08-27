The Britt City Council approved and passed a resolution amending the Sunset Ridge First Subdivision covenants, reducing the required minimum living space.
The change came after the city had received two offers regarding a couple of lots in the Sunset Ridge development, but the bidders’ house plans did not meet the minimum living space requirement.
The resolution changes the minimum living space requirement for a double lot from 2,400 square feet to 2,000 square feet.
“For each single level dwelling constructed upon a Lot to which there has been added a portion of an adjacent Lot, there shall be no less than 2,000 square feet of living space, excluding porches, garage and basement,” the amended covenant states. “For each multi-level dwelling constructed upon a Lot to which there has been added a portion of an adjacent Lot, there shall be no less than 3,200 square feet of living space, excluding porches, garage and basement.”
Eighty percent of the property owners in Sunset Ridge had to agree on any amendments to the covenants before the amendments were passed, according to the dedication of the Sunset Ridge First Subdivision.
The City owns 71 percent of the properties in the Sunset Ridge First Subdivision, 17 of 24 lots, and three other property owners – Pete and Lissa Holloway, Dennis Barnes and Eric Newton – provided more than the extra 9 percent necessary to pass the amendment, with four out of the remaining 7 lots between them, for a total of 83 percent of the property owners in agreement with the amendment, according to the resolution.
According to the resolution, each of the landowners making up the final 12 percent has “provided their written consent to the Amendment to the Covenants and Restrictions in the Dedication to Sunset Ridge First Subdivision.”
“The City Council of the City of Britt, Iowa, has determined that the best interests of its citizens in promoting development can be effectively established by reducing the required Lot size from 2,400 square feet to 2,000 square feet,” the resolution states.
Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said one of the requests has been withdrawn already, but the other person requesting two lots simply needs to sign an acceptance of the new requirements.
“So that means we’ll have two lots given, and they’ll build one large home,” Arndorfer said.
