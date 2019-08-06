{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, July 23, the staff and residents of Summit House in Britt hosted its annual BBQ.

The BBQ included grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and musical entertainment by the Nords Band.

Tours of Summit House were also available.

