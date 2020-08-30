Stellar Industries gets 'Equipped to Vote'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stellar Industries is partnering with "I Make America," to help employees get ready to vote for the 2020 elections.

Equipped to Vote is a campaign developed by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers’ I Make America branch. The campaign will educate equipment manufacturing industry supporters about the upcoming election, highlight key policy priorities, and tell the story of equipment manufacturing in America.

“In our current environment of social media influencers, it is critical for the American voter to get back to the basics in determining which candidate will do the best job for their family, their employer, and our country,” said Dave Zrostlik, president at Stellar Industries. “AEM’s Equipped to Vote provides concerned voters access to the platforms of both major candidates that may be read and compared before casting their critical vote this November.”

Stellar will participate through its social media platforms and encouraging employees to participate with on-site activities.

Stellar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1990 in Garner. It is an employee owned and operated manufacturer of hydraulic truck-mounted equipment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0