INAfter receiving thousands of online votes, Chris Staudt, Kanawha, was is a second-place winner in the Power to Do More contest sponsored by the corn herbicides of Corteva Agriscience.
Staudt’s win earns the Kanawha Fire Department a $5,000 donation.
The Power to Do More contest invited farmers to submit a unique photo and story about the power on their farm. Ten finalists, selected from hundreds of entries, showed exceptional creativity and commitment to growing a stronger community in their photo and story.
You have free articles remaining.
Staudt submitted a photo of himself, his girlfriend and his dog. He said the photo showed he is blessed to farm alongside his brother and father while being “able to enjoy the simple things in life.” Staudt said the donation will enable the Kanawha Fire Department, his nonprofit organization of choice, to “upgrade equipment needed to help our dedicated volunteers keep the community safe.”
During online voting June 10 to July 8, the public rallied behind their favorite farmer and community, with over 60,000 votes being cast for 10 finalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.