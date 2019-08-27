{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Staudt wins second place

Chris Staudt with his girlfriend and his dog. He was the second place winner of $5,000 to be given to the Kanawha Fire Department.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

INAfter receiving thousands of online votes, Chris Staudt, Kanawha, was is a second-place winner in the Power to Do More contest sponsored by the corn herbicides of Corteva Agriscience.

Staudt’s win earns the Kanawha Fire Department a $5,000 donation.

The Power to Do More contest invited farmers to submit a unique photo and story about the power on their farm. Ten finalists, selected from hundreds of entries, showed exceptional creativity and commitment to growing a stronger community in their photo and story.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Staudt submitted a photo of himself, his girlfriend and his dog. He said the photo showed he is blessed to farm alongside his brother and father while being “able to enjoy the simple things in life.” Staudt said the donation will enable the Kanawha Fire Department, his nonprofit organization of choice, to “upgrade equipment needed to help our dedicated volunteers keep the community safe.”

During online voting June 10 to July 8, the public rallied behind their favorite farmer and community, with over 60,000 votes being cast for 10 finalists.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments