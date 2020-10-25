St. Paul Lutheran in Garner to hold ethnic bake sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 810 State St., Garner, will hold its 13th Annual Ethnic Bake Sale on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these changes have been made: the sale will require advance ordering; there will be no extra items available on sale day; orders must be picked up between 9 a.m. and noon on sale day by entering either the east or west door into the bell tower. If handicap accessibility is desired, enter from the east door of the bell tower.

For orders call Darlene at 641-923-3010. Orders for the November sale must be called in on or before Nov. 8. Orders for the December sale must be called in on or before Dec. 6.

To see a listing of the items for sale, go to St. Paul Lutheran Church’s website and look under “announcements” or go to St. Paul Lutheran’s Facebook page for the complete ad. Be sure the site is St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, Iowa. Proceeds go to missions.

