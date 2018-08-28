BRITT | A group of college students from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, who are members of the colleges' Hobo Day planning committee, met real hobos at the 118th National Hobo Convention in Britt.
Student committee member Mariah Kessler, who attended her second convention in Britt, said SDSU renamed its homecoming celebration "Hobo Day" in 1912 but wasn't sure why.
“Another school down south also had a Hobo Days in the early 1900s, but they had issues,” she said, grinning. “Too many real hobos were showing up."
Kessler said the homecoming committee used to come to Britt every year, but it fizzled out in the mid-1980s. The tradition began again last year.
“It is good for us to come here to touch bases on what a hobo really is and to touch bases with the people out there,” Kessler said.
Mary Dybedahl, homecoming committee member and first-timer to Britt Hobo Days, said students camped in the Hobo Jungle Thursday night. On Friday, they toured the town, attended the memorial ceremony and visited the National Hobo Museum.
Kessler explained one of their committee members, Georgia Lee Quail, “kind of lived life as a hobo," traveling all over in her car.
The committee collects promotional buttons everywhere they go.
“Some hobos wear patches, we wear pins to tell our stories,” Kessler said. “We are outsiders, but they are very accepting and want to get to know us."
For Quail, Hobo Day was a way to carry on a family tradition, since her mom worked at the college and was in all the parades.
As a cheerleader, she attended the Hobo Day events, but it wasn't until she became a committee planning member that it all clicked into place.
“When you learn a little bit, you want to learn more,” she said.
Cole McDougall said he learned being a hobo is about "living free and being your best self."
“Once I started learning about it, I had to know more," he said. "I want to carry on a legacy of living free -- chasing freedom.”
