Six West Hancock students receive Csomay awards

The West Hancock Scholarship Board recently announced the winners of its Barbara J. Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay awards.

This year’s recipients are Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Anna Chizek, Madison Eisenman, Riley Hiscocks, and Sydney Hudspeth.

Barbara and Richard have funded six awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two-year community college, or an accredited four-year college or university.

The award recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and work ethic; and they have achieved above average academic performance.

