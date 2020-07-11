Six West Hancock students receive Csomay awards
Six West Hancock students receive Csomay awards

The West Hancock Scholarship Board recently announced the winners of its Barbara J. Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay awards.

This year’s recipients are Keifer Carlson, Amanda Chizek, Anna Chizek, Madison Eisenman, Riley Hiscocks, and Sydney Hudspeth.

Barbara and Richard have funded six awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two-year community college, or an accredited four-year college or university.

The award recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and work ethic; and they have achieved above average academic performance. 

Riley Hiscocks - Language - West Hancock

Parents: Ryan and Brandi Hiscocks

Activities: Cross country, basketball, track and field, softball, National Honor Society, student council, pep club, speech and drama, 4-H

After graduation: I will be attending Iowa State University to study animal science and business.
Anna Chizek

Anna Chizek
Sydney Hudspeth

Sydney Hudspeth 
Keifer Carlson

Keifer Carlson 
