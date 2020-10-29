 Skip to main content
Shannon Mobley joins HCHS
Shannon Mobley joins HCHS

Shannon Mobley has joined the Hancock County Health System Clinic medical staff. Dr. Mobley, a board-certified family medicine physician, will provide care to patients from the Britt Medical Clinic, 532 First Street NW.

Dr. Mobley also will use his experience in occupational medicine and join Anthony Ellis and Jamie Brantner in offering this service to area businesses and industry.

Dr. Mobley is the president of the Michigan Occupational and Environmental Medical Association and the North and South American Health and Wellness Coordinator for General Motors Corporation.

Shannon Mobley

Dr. Mobley also is fluent in both Spanish and English. Dr. Mobley earned his medical degree from Michigan State University. 

