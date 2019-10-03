Having accepted Jared Wingert’s bid of $5,000 for the lot on Main Avenue, just north of the old bank building, the Britt City Council moved forward in the process of selling him the lot.
The action was taken during the council's Tuesday, Oct. 1 meeting.
To continue the process, the Council had to approve a resolution acknowledging the offer to buy the lot and to set a public hearing date to vacate and sell the lot on Main Ave.
The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, during the council's next regular meeting.
Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said if someone else wants to put in their own bid on the lot, they can do so until the end of the public hearing.
Arndorfer said because the city did not actually have the lot listed for sale, anyone can make an offer if they so desire.
