Judy Sonius, Cynthie Madson, Jean Perkins, Nancy Michel, Adala Bailey

The Britt VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 needs your help.

It received a call for help to send care packages to the USS Farragut and the USS Abraham Lincoln. Members already spent several hours last Tuesday packing and shipping 19 boxes to sailors in need.

But there are still plenty of items needed, and auxiliary will accept donations into January. See the list below and help however you can. Contact Jean Perkins for information on where to drop off donations.

Working for sailors

Bill Cloud and Adala Bailey pull contributions together to make a care package for sailors.

Needed items: shampoo, soap, feminine products, holiday decorations, beef jerky, gum, non-chocolate candy (chocolate rarely survives the shipping process), games (cards, Uno, old-school stuff), used video games (they have a variety of consoles), used movies (DVDs), books, greeting cards (especially from kids), tuna packets, seeds (sunflower in shells and others), books, Girl Scout cookies, fruit snacks, Goldfish crackers, store-bought snacks, nuts, animal crackers, Ramen noodles, flavored mixes for water, stocking stuffer type small gifts and baggies for liquids.

