The Britt VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 needs your help.
It received a call for help to send care packages to the USS Farragut and the USS Abraham Lincoln. Members already spent several hours last Tuesday packing and shipping 19 boxes to sailors in need.
But there are still plenty of items needed, and auxiliary will accept donations into January. See the list below and help however you can. Contact Jean Perkins for information on where to drop off donations.
Needed items: shampoo, soap, feminine products, holiday decorations, beef jerky, gum, non-chocolate candy (chocolate rarely survives the shipping process), games (cards, Uno, old-school stuff), used video games (they have a variety of consoles), used movies (DVDs), books, greeting cards (especially from kids), tuna packets, seeds (sunflower in shells and others), books, Girl Scout cookies, fruit snacks, Goldfish crackers, store-bought snacks, nuts, animal crackers, Ramen noodles, flavored mixes for water, stocking stuffer type small gifts and baggies for liquids.
The Britt VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 has received a call for help to send care packages to the USS Farragut and the USS Abraham Lincoln. We will be meeting at the Veteran's Building in Britt at 1:30 PM today, to begin packing and shipping boxes.
