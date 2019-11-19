Last year, with the help of many generous donors, Walker Rosenmeyer was able meet his goal of 10 boxes. He filled 11 boxes with over 500 items.
Walker, unfortunately, knows what it is like being in and out of hospital stays. In 2016, after being diagnosed with HSP, Walker decided to start giving back.
This will be his third year collecting items.
Recently, Walker received an email from a family who had received a donation, it made him even more excited about collecting this year.
Walker would like to fill more boxes than last year, but to do so he needs help. Here is how you can help if you wish - ALL donations must be NEW, any item for kids from infants to teenagers, clothes, toys, coloring books, the list is endless. You can also donate cash and Walker will pick out items.
Donations can be dropped off at the following places: Walker's home in Wesley, Mayne Salon in Britt, Classic Stop in Algona or Wesley, Bishop Garrigan Development Office or you can contact Walker's Parents.
Walker has a Facebook page, Walker is Giving Back. It has a link on the guidelines of giving. You can watch his journey of filling his boxes.
Items will be delivered in December when Walker goes to the University of Iowa for his 9 -month check-up.
